Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Down 14.1% in March

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the February 27th total of 231,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRN. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 195.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 44,253 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 632.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 348,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 300,544 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 36,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

