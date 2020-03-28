Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 142.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 160,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 94,043 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,958.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 132,665 shares of company stock worth $1,650,792. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $13.98 on Friday. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.67.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIMT. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.