Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Short Interest Up 36.5% in March

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,662,900 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the February 27th total of 4,150,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 864,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

In related news, Director Susan Mccaw acquired 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $98,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,392.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,345 shares of company stock worth $296,243. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,216,000 after buying an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Air Lease by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 342,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter worth $1,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AL. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

AL opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.84. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.79%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

