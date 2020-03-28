AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIQUY shares. ValuEngine cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 39,528 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

