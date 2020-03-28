Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will post $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Air Products & Chemicals also posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full year sales of $9.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.39 billion to $10.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on APD. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.26.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $193.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.48. Air Products & Chemicals has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

