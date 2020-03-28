Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 27th total of 47,800 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 135,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Akers Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Akers Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKER opened at $2.29 on Friday. Akers Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.

About Akers Biosciences

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Akers Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akers Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.