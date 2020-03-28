AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Short Interest Update

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,862,500 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the February 27th total of 7,840,000 shares. Currently, 19.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 745,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

In other AlarmCom news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $857,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,118 shares of company stock worth $5,815,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AlarmCom by 110.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AlarmCom in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AlarmCom by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AlarmCom in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in AlarmCom by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

ALRM opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. AlarmCom has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AlarmCom will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

