Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIN. Sidoti raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $257.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.28 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 22.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Albany International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

