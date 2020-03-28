Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 19,995 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 100.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of Greif worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Greif by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GEF opened at $30.10 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Greif had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

