Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $240,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $41,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $72,017,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $383.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

AUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

