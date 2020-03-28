Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,477,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,684,000 after buying an additional 607,720 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 689.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,948 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 671,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,142,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,104,000 after purchasing an additional 31,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

