Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 11,420 American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of American Woodmark at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.04. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $395.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.