Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 12,200 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.12% of MicroStrategy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,850,000 after purchasing an additional 35,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 111,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $106.31 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.84 and a 200 day moving average of $143.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.