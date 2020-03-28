Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 48,300 Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.24% of Petmed Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Petmed Express stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. Petmed Express Inc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $567.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Petmed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $98,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,736.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

