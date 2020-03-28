Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.11% of Office Depot worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Office Depot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 82,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 62,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Office Depot stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $870.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.17. Office Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Office Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Office Depot Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Office Depot’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

