Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 997,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,340,000 after purchasing an additional 567,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 155,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,122,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,985,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.