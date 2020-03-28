Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 11,600 Shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 139.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.14% of Piper Jaffray Companies worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Jaffray Companies alerts:

PJC opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $600.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average is $75.79. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $82.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.