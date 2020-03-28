Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 17,800 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 508.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.19% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 537.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 714.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBSS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $855.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $246.42 million for the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

