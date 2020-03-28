Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.09% of Xencor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $756,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $2,232,931.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,097,344. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

XNCR opened at $28.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.36. Xencor Inc has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 17.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim raised Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

