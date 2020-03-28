Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 212,906 NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 212,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $834,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,672,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

NEX stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.45. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $648.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.18 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.