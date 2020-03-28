Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ciena by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,832,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,624,000 after purchasing an additional 436,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ciena by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,965,000 after purchasing an additional 215,427 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Ciena by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,642,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,513,000 after purchasing an additional 301,267 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ciena by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,166,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,167,000 after purchasing an additional 180,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ciena by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,139,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,349,000 after purchasing an additional 445,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $39.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura lifted their price target on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $83,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $108,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,481 shares of company stock worth $1,801,746. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

