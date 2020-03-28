Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,662 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of Newmark Group worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 38,330 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMRK. BidaskClub lowered Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

NMRK opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $915.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.56. Newmark Group Inc has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.84 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

