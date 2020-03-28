Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $84.11 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.93 and its 200 day moving average is $103.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

