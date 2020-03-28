Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 519,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after acquiring an additional 44,531 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in First American Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FAF opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average is $59.57. First American Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

FAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

