Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 639.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 92,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 294,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after buying an additional 143,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,476,000 after buying an additional 189,773 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HD Supply alerts:

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 41,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HDS opened at $27.23 on Friday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HDS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.