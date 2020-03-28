Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.27% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 106,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

MPAA stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $243.32 million, a PE ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $127.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.