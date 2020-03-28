Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Rent-A-Center worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 16.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,539 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 146.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 251,653 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $827.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.83. Rent-A-Center Inc has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $31.14.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.66 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

