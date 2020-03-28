Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.05% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,207,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $211,760,000 after buying an additional 84,035 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 362.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 110,366 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 188.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 207,767 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

TDS stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

TDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

