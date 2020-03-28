Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.12% of Stamps.com worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Shares of STMP opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $185.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.79.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.31 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. Stamps.com’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STMP shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Stamps.com from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Securities started coverage on Stamps.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.