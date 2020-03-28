Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,528 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.14% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,323,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,028,000 after acquiring an additional 465,566 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after buying an additional 165,762 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 61.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 118,461 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after buying an additional 91,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

In other Sonic Automotive news, Director Marcus G. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $95,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,266.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. Sonic Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.