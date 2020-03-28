Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Integer worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Integer by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Integer Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.44.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.