Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $1.20 Million in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,175 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after buying an additional 605,158 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Home Depot by 759.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 597,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $130,507,000 after buying an additional 528,066 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after buying an additional 425,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $190.55 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.79.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.20.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.