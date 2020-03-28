Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $1.24 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

