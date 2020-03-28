Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $1.50 Million in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of Forward Air at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $49.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.39. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.28 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.