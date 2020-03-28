Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $1.55 Million in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.06.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

