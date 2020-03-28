Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $1.61 Million in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $38,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth $32,724,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4,291.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 362,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 354,529 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,025,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,004,000 after purchasing an additional 338,525 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,369,000 after purchasing an additional 268,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $43.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rollins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

