Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $1.88 Million in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRI. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2,127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 258,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

WRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Compass Point cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.74. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 75.24%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

