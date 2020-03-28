Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Walker & Dunlop as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth $127,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WD shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $42.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average is $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 136.36 and a current ratio of 136.36. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $79.74.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other news, Director Alan J. Bowers bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.21 per share, for a total transaction of $52,762.50. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $644,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,407 shares of company stock worth $114,333. 10.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

