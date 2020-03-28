Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.10% of CommVault Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CommVault Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

CommVault Systems stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -103.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

