Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 18,300 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 115.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,287,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,997,000 after purchasing an additional 457,879 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.08.

Shares of SLB opened at $13.76 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.53%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

