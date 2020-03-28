Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 308,700 Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 455.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.13% of Antero Resources worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. Antero Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $952.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

AR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.75 to $1.30 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

