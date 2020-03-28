Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 37,600 Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.13% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 121.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 26.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 44.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

PRDO opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $678.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

