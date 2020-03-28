Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.10% of Alexander’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alexander’s during the third quarter valued at about $6,067,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALX opened at $282.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.45. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.68 and a 1-year high of $394.70.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

