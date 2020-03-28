Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 86,200 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 41.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,492,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048,970 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 832,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,258,000 after buying an additional 453,900 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 612,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 353,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,961,000 after buying an additional 254,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 253,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 119,792 shares in the last quarter.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $543.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.44%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.56%.

In related news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $73,224.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.30.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

