Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.12% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHE. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

NYSE:BHE opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $666.00 million, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.60. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

