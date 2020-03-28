Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.06% of Hilltop worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hilltop by 7,583.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 106,472 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,876,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 878,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,908,000 after purchasing an additional 151,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hilltop by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 93,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 49,077 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $600,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 734,537 shares in the company, valued at $14,712,776.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:HTH opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

