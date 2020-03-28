Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 130.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 71.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 30.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,259,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,202,000 after buying an additional 510,235 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 85.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

