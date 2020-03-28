Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 131,600 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 131,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,904,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779,836 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 2,561.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,118,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,873,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,261,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after acquiring an additional 741,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,905,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,075,000 after acquiring an additional 645,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 81.36%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

