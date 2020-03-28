Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 132,700 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

