Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 14,300 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15,436.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2,297.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILPT. Bank of America downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

